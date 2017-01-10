The Sexy InStyle Globes Party Elevator ’Grams You Need to Watch

Hana Asbrink
Jan 10, 2017 @ 11:45 am

Sunday night’s Golden Globes festivities turned up the volume on what's sure to be an incredible awards show season this year.

The 74th annual run of the show, which delivered all the red carpet hype we expected, kept the momentum going at L.A.’s Beverly Hilton long after the final award was announced. The InStyle & Warner Bros. 2017 Golden Globes after-party—specifically, the elevator leading up to the soirée—was clearly the place to be, with plenty of statement-making celebrity run-ins.

Work. That. Dress. @DeepikaPadukone 👌✨📸: @marklphoto #InStyleGlobes #InStyleOffCamera #GoldenGlobes

A video posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

@traceeellisross for the G-O-L-D ✨#InStyleGlobes #InStyleOffCamera @marklphoto #GoldenGlobes

A video posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

Dream dance partner? @heidiklum ✨💃#InStyleGlobes #InStyleOffCamera @marklphoto #GoldenGlobes

A video posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

raising a glass to @FreidaPinto's glam #GoldenGlobes look ✨📸 #InStyleGlobes #InStyleOffCamera @marklphoto #GoldenGlobes

A video posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

caught red-handed, kids! 😘💋 @iansomerhalder @iamnikkireed #InStyleGlobes #InStyleOffCamera @marklphoto #GoldenGlobes

A video posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

@LaverneCox knows how to use a PROP. ✨💯 #InStyleGlobes #InStyleOffCamera #GoldenGlobes @marklphoto

A video posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

We are STILL dancing from last night's party... just like @janellemonae #instyleglobes #instyleoffcamera

A video posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

@billyeichner: Man of Style forever and always #instyleglobes #instyleoffcamera

A video posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on


 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC]. Now when you wear a dress like this is there anything that you have to wear underneath to try and keep yourself together. Yap, you spice it up, always spice it up and I like to wear a bra, generally. Always do, I mean, if I had known the weather was going to be a little hot I might have you know made a different choice. Absolutely nothing, my body keeps myself together. Just underwear, usually. But- Optional, it's optional, let's be honest. No for the most part, you're just lifting yourself all night. Honestly I try not to, so that you can go to the restroom easily [LAUGH] I'm not today, so I'm a little bit worried but I'm sure if I have to I'll go to a wardrobe and they'll fix me. But it's all good, it's all tucked and great. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!