The Sexy InStyle Globes Party Elevator ’Grams You Need to Watch

Sunday night’s Golden Globes festivities turned up the volume on what's sure to be an incredible awards show season this year.
The 74th annual run of the show, which delivered all the red carpet hype we expected, kept the momentum going at L.A.’s Beverly Hilton long after the final award was announced. The InStyle & Warner Bros. 2017 Golden Globes after-party—specifically, the elevator leading up to the soirée—was clearly the place to be, with plenty of statement-making celebrity run-ins.
Going up? @LilyJCollins (in @ZuhairMuradOfficial) wowed at our #GoldenGlobes after-party, but she wasn't the only one to kick off the night in our gilded elevator. Scroll down for more of the action—and tap the link in our bio to relive the best of the night. ✨📸: @marklphoto #InStyleGlobes #InStyleOffCamera