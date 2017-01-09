A Look at the Most Dapper Men at the 2017 Golden Globes

Pharrell Williams has a roster of memorable looks. Remember his Arby's hat (I mean, Vivienne Westwood)? Or his reflective Adidas suit? But tonight, Pharrell really upped the ante in terms of both apparel and accessories at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. He topped his long white brocade blazer and black slim trousers with Karl Lagerfeld-approving finishing touches, all by Chanel: a black beanie embroidered with Chanel's famous double Cs, a bejeweled sash with a tasseled end, and a decadent brooch affixed to his black tie. So over-the-top, so outrageously good.

RELATED: The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2017 Golden Globes

Of course he wasn't the only one to bring it. The Stranger Things gang proved to be a dapper lot in their sharp tuxes, while Ryan Gosling added a pop of color to his Gucci suit with a carnation in his breast pocket, and Donald Glover did the unexpected with velvet sienna brown separates.

VIDEO: 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Scroll through to see what we're talking about.