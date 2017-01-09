A Look at the Most Dapper Men at the 2017 Golden Globes

Pharrell Williams has a roster of memorable looks. Remember his Arby's hat (I mean, Vivienne Westwood)? Or his reflective Adidas suit? But tonight, Pharrell really upped the ante in terms of both apparel and accessories at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. He topped his long white brocade blazer and black slim trousers with Karl Lagerfeld-approving finishing touches, all by Chanel: a black beanie embroidered with Chanel's famous double Cs, a bejeweled sash with a tasseled end, and a decadent brooch affixed to his black tie. So over-the-top, so outrageously good.

Of course he wasn't the only one to bring it. The Stranger Things gang proved to be a dapper lot in their sharp tuxes, while Ryan Gosling added a pop of color to his Gucci suit with a carnation in his breast pocket, and Donald Glover did the unexpected with velvet sienna brown separates.

CALEB MCLAUGHLIN, NOAH SCHNAPP, FINN WOLFHARD & GATEN MATARAZZO

The Stranger Things gang adorably dapper in their color-coordinating tuxes.

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell wins for Best Men's Accessories, because who else could pull off a beanie on the Globes red carpet? 

Ryan Gosling

What's black, white, and (carnation) red all over? A hot Gos in Gucci.

Justin Timberlake

JT shimmered in an iridescent small jacquard Windsor satin shawl evening jacket. Fancy, fancy, fancy.

Donald Glover

And the Award for Fashion Risk-Taker went to...Donald Glover in his velvet sienna brown suit.

