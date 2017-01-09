There Was a Lot of PDA on the 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Obviously, the Golden Globes red carpet is all about the fashion and during Sunday night’s pre-ceremony festivities when celebrity couples stepped out together they drew double the attention. From Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’s rare—and stunning—joint red carpet appearance (though sadly sans babies) to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s hilarious "sit-down" interview, we couldn’t help but gush over these goal-worthy couples.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky gave each other heart eyes on the carpet, while Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard shared a kiss in slow motion. Keep scrolling for all of the best PDA on the carpet.

 

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn

