The Best 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet-to-After-Party Outfit Changes

Nope, there's no rest for the fashionably weary, especially on Golden Globes night. So what happens once the cameras stop rolling? An untelevised mad dash to the many, many after-parties (including one that we hosted with Warner Bros.) scattered all over Hollywood. For some, that meant playfully posing in video booths (see: our highly entertaining star-studded Instagram video series); for others, showing off their Golden Globes trophies. And for a handful, a quick wardrobe change was in order, because, well, why the eff not (with the logic being: Why wear one spectacular designer gown when you can wear two?!).

Chrissy Teigen continued with the same aesthetic (romantic, girly, beautiful) while Tracee Ellis Ross surprised us with a complete 180.

Take a look at the best red carpet-to-after-party outfit changes, below.