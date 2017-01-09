The Best 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet-to-After-Party Outfit Changes

Andrea Cheng
Jan 09, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Nope, there's no rest for the fashionably weary, especially on Golden Globes night. So what happens once the cameras stop rolling? An untelevised mad dash to the many, many after-parties (including one that we hosted with Warner Bros.) scattered all over Hollywood. For some, that meant playfully posing in video booths (see: our highly entertaining star-studded Instagram video series); for others, showing off their Golden Globes trophies. And for a handful, a quick wardrobe change was in order, because, well, why the eff not (with the logic being: Why wear one spectacular designer gown when you can wear two?!).

Chrissy Teigen continued with the same aesthetic (romantic, girly, beautiful) while Tracee Ellis Ross surprised us with a complete 180.

Take a look at the best red carpet-to-after-party outfit changes, below.

Janelle Monae

Monae played with color contrast in two very different ways: first, with a loud polka-dot custom Giorgio Armani Prive taffeta design on the red carpet, and then, as a streamlined beaded jumpsuit by Edition by Georges Chakra.

Tracee Ellis Ross

On the Globes red carpet, Ellis Ross accessorized her strapless Zuhair Murad number with a fistful of diamonds. At the after-party, she finished her chartreuse Paule Ka satin dress with a gold orb purse and her Globes statuette.  

Naomi Campbell

The supermodel traded her ribbon-like, Swarovski-studded Atelier Versace gown for another Atelier Versace creation for the Globes after-party—to one finished with all-over embellishment and ground-grazing satin sashes.

Chrissy Teigen

On the red carpet, Teigen stunned in an exquisite metallic lace floral-embroidered Marchesa peplum gown—a romantic aesthetic that she continued for the post-Globes party. But she gave it a vampier, after-hours twist with a jet black bead-embroidered ruffled number by J. Mendel.

Issa Rae

Rae switched tactics for her outfit change, leaving behind her full coverage, fully beaded Christian Siriano gown for a racy, navel-plunging color-block jumpsuit.

Naomie Harris

One Naomie Harris, two Armani Privé gowns. First: a crystal-embroidered platinum column. Second: A princess-worthy lilac silk plissé gown striped with black lacquered sequins.

