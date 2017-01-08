The Hottest Looks from the 2017 BAFTA Tea Party

The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party is about far more than just the tea (for starters, not too many guests drink it).

For Golden Globes nominees like Michelle Williams, Emma Stone, and Naomie Harris, it’s the proverbial calm before the storm—a chance to relax, mix and mingle, and take it all in before strolling down the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel Sunday.

All three of the stars stunned as they attended the bash at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., Saturday, with Stone giving Pretty Woman vibes in a burnt orange and white polka dot Diane von Furstenberg dress as she arrived with the ever-dapper Ryan Gosling, who rocked a charcoal gray suit.

While the La La Land costars mingled with guests inside the bash, Harris, made her debut at the tea party in a Thom Browne dress and swoon-worthy, multicolored Christian Louboutin pumps. Before heading inside to enjoy the fete, she chatted with us about her look and what’s it’s been like to experience awards season as a Golden Globes nominee.

“I love color. I put it on and it fit me like a glove,” the Moonlight star, known for her fashion-forward red carpet choices, told InStyle. “There had been no alterations or anything, and Thom Browne apparently designed this for me, so I was like, okay. I’m going to wear this.”

As for the most surprising part about awards season so far, Harris, said, “It’s so long.” She continued with a smile, “It’s a lot of work, [but], it’s also great to just have the opportunity to mingle with these amazing artists that I’ve admired for so long, and to be included amongst them is such a privilege.”

After hinting that her Golden Globes dress would be metallic, Harris gave a big hug to her pal Thandie Newton, who like Emma Stone, opted for polka dots, and wore a one-shoulder black and white Monse dress.

Inside, Newton and Harris shared a laugh with Michelle Williams, who dazzled in a soft pink dress and Alumnae heels. The Manchester by the Sea star had a blast inside of the event, and even had some fun arm wrestling with Joel Edgerton, who told us he was eager to enjoy the festivities.

“I thought I was coming to a tea party, and I spent like an hour on a red carpet,” the Loving star (and BAFTA tea party newbie), joked to InStyle with a smile before he headed inside. “When really what I thought I was going to do was sit down and have a cup of tea with some people.”

While Edgerton didn’t sit down much inside, he did eventually get to enjoy that cup of tea. Post arm-wrestling with Williams and singing his costar Ruth Negga’s praises, he sipped a cup as the event wrapped up. Nearby, Negga layed low in a floral dress with her hair coiffed in soft curls under a grecian-style headband.

And there were many more fashion moments to be had. As Lily Collins made a statement in a plunging Dior dress she told us gave her “Beverly Hills disco vibes,” Sophie Turner went rocker chic in a metallic structured top and black pants with gold embellishments and strolled around the party hand-in-hand with Joe Jonas.

Meanwhile, Claire Foy walked around the bash in a floral black Proenza Schouler dress.

“I chose it because it’s really comfortable and beautiful, and it’s really nice to feel relaxed, and not dressed up to the eyeballs,” the Crown star told us about the look earlier in the day, adding that her favorite things about a tea party are “scones, and tea, and finger sandwiches”.

There were plenty of those classic treats up for the taking inside. Guests munched on a variety of scones and finger sandwiches (of the cucumber and cheddar/tomato chutney variety), and sipped on four signature cocktails—the Hilhaven Lodge Old Fashioned, the Tanqueray Bramble, the Ciroc Basil Lime Gimlet, and the Ruffino Tuscan Sun.

Scroll through for more looks from the BAFTA Tea Party