Go Behind the Scenes at the 2017 Golden Globes

The 74th Golden Globes ceremony was an evening to remember, but what aired on TV was only a snippet of all the glorious moments of the night.

While host Jimmy Fallon kept the audience busy with his comedic repartee on stage, backstage was the place to be for all those candid, post-win star moments and InStyle was there for every hug, laugh, and clink of champagne. We sent photographer Kevin Tachman to capture all the action and intimate moments as soon as the presenters, nominees, and newly crowned winners stepped off-camera.

From celebrations by La La Land cast (including Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone) to Meryl Streep's post-win pose and Trevante Rhodes and Tracee Ellis Ross's selfie moment, go behind the scenes yourself by checking out Tachman’s exclusive photos from the 2017 Golden Globes below.