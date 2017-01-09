Go Behind the Scenes at the 2017 Golden Globes

Kevin Tachman
Kim Peiffer
Jan 09, 2017 @ 7:15 am

The 74th Golden Globes ceremony was an evening to remember, but what aired on TV was only a snippet of all the glorious moments of the night.

While host Jimmy Fallon kept the audience busy with his comedic repartee on stage, backstage was the place to be for all those candid, post-win star moments and InStyle was there for every hug, laugh, and clink of champagne. We sent photographer Kevin Tachman to capture all the action and intimate moments as soon as the presenters, nominees, and newly crowned winners stepped off-camera.

VIDEO: The Best Red Carpet Fashion from the 2017 Golden Globes  

 

From celebrations by La La Land cast (including Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone) to Meryl Streep's post-win pose and Trevante Rhodes and Tracee Ellis Ross's selfie moment, go behind the scenes yourself by checking out Tachman’s exclusive photos from the 2017 Golden Globes below. 

1 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Viola Davis

2 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Tom Hiddleston

3 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Cast of Stranger Things

Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, and Noah Schnapp.

4 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Cast and Crew of La La Land

Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Damien Chazelle, and John Legend.

5 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Meryl Streep

6 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Felicity Jones

7 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Gwendoline Christie

8 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Dev Patel

9 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Carrie Underwood

10 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Lola Kirke and Emily Ratajkowski

11 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Angela Bassett

12 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

13 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Trevante Rhodes and Tracee Ellis Ross

14 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Lily Collins

15 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson

16 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Sarah Paulson & Ryan Murphy

17 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Anna Chlumsky

18 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Niecy Nash

19 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Isabelle Huppert

20 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Hugh Laurie

21 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Felicity Huffman

22 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Claire Foy

23 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore

24 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Ryan Gosling

25 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Emma Stone

26 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Ruth Negga

27 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Anna Kendrick

28 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Drew Barrymore

29 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Amy Adams

30 of 30 Kevin Tachman

Emma Stone and Meryl Streep

