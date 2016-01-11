See How an InStyle Editor Preps for the Golden Globes: Kahlana Barfield Brown's Diary 

Emman Montalvan
InStyle Staff
Jan 11, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

As one can imagine, prepping for a major red carpet event is no easy feat. From the clothes to the hair to the makeup and everything in between, there's a lot that goes into getting glam, especially for an event like the Golden GlobesInStyle's fashion and beauty editor-at-large Kahlana Barfield Brown attended the 2016 show on Sunday night, and lucky for us, she documented the entire process. From the products she used to get ready to the stars she bumped into at the after-party, keep reading to see her Golden Globes photo diary.

1 of 10 Courtesy Kahlana Barfield

Travel Attire

"Off to LA for #goldenglobes weekend. Wheels up!"

2 of 10 Courtesy Kahlana Barfield

Accessories

How does Barfield Brown keep it fierce the night before the Golden Globes? Killer accessories, of course. 

3 of 10 Courtesy

Night Out

Barfield and L'Oréal celebrity makeup artist Sir John kick off Globes weekend at the Four Seasons in Los Angeles.

4 of 10 Emman Montalvan

Golden Globes Day Breakfast

Barfield Brown fueled up for a long and exciting day with a yummy breakfast in bed. 

5 of 10 Emman Montalvan

Golden Globes Manicure

"Getting glam doesn't stop with hair and makeup. L'Oréal Hints of Nude is my go-to neutral for a red carpet event."

6 of 10 Emman Montalvan

The Makeup Look

Barfield Brown gets the final touches on her Globes glam look from Sir John—how gorgeous does she look?

7 of 10 Emman Montalvan

The Outfit

Barfield Brown steps out in style for the Globes in a Stella McCartney bustier paired with sheer Versace pants and topped with a Roksanda Ilincic blazer. 

8 of 10 Courtesy Kahlana Barfield

On the Red Carpet

Barfield strikes a pose on the red carpet at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party.

9 of 10 Courtesy Kahlana Barfield

Smiling with Gabrielle Union

The gorgeous Gabrielle Union and Barfield Brown were all smiles at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes party.

10 of 10 Courtesy Kahlana Barfield

A Selfie with Yara Shahidi

Barfield Brown smiles for a selfie with Black-ish star Yara Shahidi at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party.

