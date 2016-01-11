The Best Beauty Moments from the 2016 Golden Globe Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images ,Jason Merritt/Getty Images,Tyler Boye/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Alexis Bennett
Jan 11, 2016 @ 11:15 am

The 73rd Annual Golden Globes was filled with jaw dropping beauty looks. From Jennifer Lopez's retro hair flip to Viola Davis's gorgeous lip, their were so many amazing moments on the red carpet, but only eight ladies earned a spot on our best beauty moments roundup. Scroll down to see if your favorite looks from Sunday evening made the cut, and be sure to check out all of the best Golden Globes hair and makeup moments throughout the years in our gallery here.

1 of 8 Tyler Boye/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez can do no wrong, and her 2016 Golden Globes glam is proof. There aren't many stars who can pull off a '60s inspired hairstyle like this, but not only did Lopez make it work, she also made us want to try the look on ourselves. Lorenzo Martin locked the swinging hairdo in place with  L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray ($15; ulta.com), and that bold crimson lip was created by Mary Phillips layering on L’Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Gloss in Rouge Envy, Nude Allude and Forbidden Kiss ($10; lorealparisusa.com).

2 of 8 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Viola Davis

Now this is exactly how you make a bold lip and eye come together perfectly. Makeup artist Autum Moultrie was the genius behind Viola Davis's look, and she explained to InStyle, "I covered Viola’s entire lower lid and eye rim with Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long Lasting Eyeliner in Fervent Blue ($33; chanel.com), then went over the liner with the metallic gray eyeshadow from Chanel Quadra Eyeshadow in Tissé Paris ($61; chanel.com) to tone down the color. After that, I tapped on Chanel Illusion d'Ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow in Illusoire ($36; chanel.com)." If you're hoping to recreate Davis's stunning lip Moultrie swiped on Chanel Rouge Coco Stylo Complete Care Lipshine in Roman ($37; chanel.com) to finish off the flawless look.

3 of 8 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Any Adams

Amy Adams soft natural look was a dream come true as she stepped out in front of the flashing cameras. Laini Reeves sculpted those waves and her revealed to InStyle, "I felt a softer hair look would complement the dress and look absolutely beautiful.” The key to Adams's sleek smooth finish is working Pai-Shau Biphasic Infusion (for salon locations; pai-shau.com) on to damp hair. “It works deeper and longer, and it’s lighter than anything out there,” explained Reeves. “Best of all it’s really weightless and lets hair move. Since it also protects hair from the heat of the dryer and curling iron, it’s become my new must-have.”

4 of 8 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet's faux bob was definitely one of a kind. Her stylist for the evening, Renato Comparo revealed to InStyle, "We decided to do something asymmetrical that would free up the neck to show off the dress." While adding waves and texture to Winslet's look, the hair expert created a hybrid of a bun and bob that was certainly genius. Her soft makeup added the perfect finishing touches on the elegantly polished look.

5 of 8 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde's shimmering eye makeup was a stunning pairing with her Michael Kors gown. The smokey burgundy finish was created using Revlon ColorStay 16 Hour Eye Shadow Quad in Decadent ($8; ulta.com). And we certainly can't forget to mention those perfectly ombred tresses, which were styled in a surprisingly beautiful low ponytail. To score natural pretty pout line lips with Revlon ColorStay Lip Liner in Natural ($9; ulta.com), add a hint of color with Revlon Ultra HD Lipstick in HD Camilla ($9; revlon.com), then rev up the shine with Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Gloss in Super Natural ($8; drugstore.com) for a red carpet worthy nude lip.

6 of 8 Tyler Boye/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence 

Jennifer Lawrence radiated on the red carpet thanks to her perfectly polished updo and illuminated makeup. The secret behind her glow is Dior Cheek & Lip Glow Instant Blushing Rosy Tint in #001 ($37; dior.com) and Dior Glow Maximizer Light Boosting Primer ($42; dior.com). For her vibrant lipstick Lawrence rocked Dior Addict Lipstick in #842 Zig Zag ($35; dior.com) to round out another flawless beauty moment.

7 of 8 Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith smoldered at the 2016 Golden Globes in a beautiful emerald gown, but her perfectly styled bob, and radiant makeup is what ultimately captured our hearts. Her healthy strands were styled with a deep side part that featured pixie length strands on one side, and ear length layers that framed her gorgeous face on the other side. A delicate shimmering shadow was wisped over her lids, while a bright coral lip completed the stunning look.

8 of 8 Runway Manhattan/AFF

Gina Rodriquez

Gina Rodriguez lit up the red carpet with her flawless look. Her hairstylist, Paul Norton, revealed to InStyle, "I wanted her hair to have a classic, yet retro feeling to match her 50’s-style gown." To create her sleek half up half down 'do Norton explained, "I smoothed out her hair using ghd’s Platinum White Styler ($249; ghdhair.com). This flat iron is my favorite because it features ghd’s tri-zone™ technology which allows me to style hair at the optimal temperature of 365 degrees. This ensures styles last longer without causing extra damage. Rodriguez's makeup artist, Carissa Ferreri, even revealed the secret to her flirty eyes, "I wanted to create a regal and classic look on Gina for the Golden globes because she felt like such a princess in her Zac Posen dress. I used Ardell Soft Touch Lashes #150 ($6; sallybeauty.com) and then added Ardell Soft Touch Lashes #318 ($3; eyelashesunlimited.com) over for the real WOW effect! My new favorite red carpet combo!”

