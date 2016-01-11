The Best Beauty Moments from the 2016 Golden Globe Awards

Gina Rodriguez lit up the red carpet with her flawless look. Her hairstylist, Paul Norton, revealed to InStyle, "I wanted her hair to have a classic, yet retro feeling to match her 50’s-style gown." To create her sleek half up half down 'do Norton explained, "I smoothed out her hair using ghd’s Platinum White Styler ($249; ghdhair.com). This flat iron is my favorite because it features ghd’s tri-zone™ technology which allows me to style hair at the optimal temperature of 365 degrees. This ensures styles last longer without causing extra damage. Rodriguez's makeup artist, Carissa Ferreri, even revealed the secret to her flirty eyes, "I wanted to create a regal and classic look on Gina for the Golden globes because she felt like such a princess in her Zac Posen dress. I used Ardell Soft Touch Lashes #150 ($6; sallybeauty.com) and then added Ardell Soft Touch Lashes #318 ($3; eyelashesunlimited.com) over for the real WOW effect! My new favorite red carpet combo!”