1 of 13 Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images

The 2011 Miss Golden Globe Announcement Party

Olivia Munn (in Tibi) and Sarah Shahi were among the guests who joined the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle to fete Miss Golden Globe 2011 Gia Mantegna during a bash at L.A. hot spot Cecconi's.



-Bronwyn Barnes; with reporting by Lindzi Scharf



