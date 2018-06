The 2010 Golden Globes Parties

1 of 13 Kevin Parry/WireImage

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Happy couple Nicole Kidman (in Miu Miu) and Keith Urban sang a lighthearted tribute to fellow Aussie Actor Simon Baker at the at the G'Day USA black-tie gala in Hollywood. "We thought what better way to honor Simon than for Nic and I to undertake the comedic task of dismantling and destroying a perfectly good Aussie classic pop song," Urban said of their rendition of "Down Under."



-Bronwyn Barnes and Lisa Tilson with reporting by Andrea Simpson