2009's Best Dressed

1 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Anne Hathaway

Best Actress nominee Anne Hathaway hit the red carpet in a royal blue Armani Prive gown embroidered with Swarovski crystals and Van Cleef & Arpels jewels. The Rachel Getting Married star and Critics' Choice Awards winner kept her look classic and elegant with a smooth low bun and trademark red lips.



GOLDEN GLOBES COVERAGE! Watch red carpet arrivals live starting this Sunday 6:45pm EST. Follow us on Twitter to find out what the stars are wearing, plus all the scoop from the show.