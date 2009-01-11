2009 Golden Globe Nominees

Jan 11, 2009 @ 11:49 am
Anne Hathaway, 2009 Golden Globe Nominees
Anne Hathaway
NOMINATION: Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama for Rachel Getting Married

RED-CARPET STYLE: The rising star opts for feminine, statement-making dresses, like this sea-foam green Atelier Versace gown (left) with wire rosettes.

OUR PICK: The corset top and full skirt on this Oscar de la Renta dress suits Hathaway's girly style, while the flower applique is a fun, statement-making detail.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; Dan Lecca
Angelina Jolie, 2009 Golden Globe Nominees
pinterest
Angelina Jolie
NOMINATION: Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama for Changeling

RED-CARPET STYLE: The bad girl-turned-mother and philanthropist prefers classic designs with subtle feminine details like rouching and sweetheart necklines. And black (left in Atelier Versace) is most often her color of choice.

OUR PICK: This draped and beaded Marchesa dress is ultra sexy, but still sophisticated enough for the typically conservative dresser.
Gary Lewis/Retna; IMaxTree
Kate Winslet, 2009 Golden Globe Nominees
pinterest
Kate Winslet
NOMINATION: Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama for Revolutionary Road and Best Actress in a Supporting Role-Motion Picture for The Reader

RED-CARPET STYLE: The dashing Brit opts for sexy styles that accentuate her petite-yet-curvy figure, from designers like Gucci (left) and Herve Leger. Her color palette veers toward neutrals.

OUR PICK: This metallic Giorgio Armani is elegant and modern, and the tailored top and flowing skirt will accentuate Winslet's silhouette perfectly.
Steve Granitz/WireImage; IMaxTree
Meryl Streep, Carolina Herrera, 2009 Golden Globes Nominees
pinterest
Meryl Streep
NOMINATION: Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama for Doubt and Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Comedy/Musical for Mamma Mia!

RED-CARPET STYLE: The veteran actress loves no-brainer classics from Prada and Donna Karan that have lots of style and no pretension. As she has said, "Once I went and got a couple of things [for awards shows] at Saks, in the basement, on sale."

OUR PICK: This Carolina Herrera gown was made for an award-winning moment. The understated black and white color combination is chic, while the cut is elegant and age appropriate.
Stephen Lovekin/WireImage; IMaxTree
Penelope Cruz, 2009 Golden Globe Nominees
pinterest
Penelope Cruz
NOMINATION: Best Actress in a Supporting Role-Motion Picture for Vicky Cristina Barcelona

RED-CARPET STYLE: While she used to predominantly be a Ralph Lauren girl, Cruz has diversified her wardrobe to include sophisticated looks by Chanel (left), Dior and Marchesa.

OUR PICK: This Roberto Cavalli dress has a dramatic cascading skirt that will appeal to Cruz's Spanish roots and an edgy ombre bodice that will perfectly sculpt her petite physique.
Kathy Hutchins/Hutchins Photo; IMaxTree
Amy Adams, 2009 Golden Globe Nominees
pinterest
Amy Adams
NOMINATION: Best Actress in a Supporting Role-Motion Picture for Doubt

RED-CARPET STYLE: Adams is a fan of Old-Hollywood style and ladylike looks by American designers including Proenza Schouler (left), Narciso Rodriguez and Oscar de la Renta.

OUR PICK: This Elie Saab dress is a sexier, more risque choice for Adams-who would be a head-turner in the soft green color and body-skimming mermaid cut.
Carlos Diaz/INF Goff; IMaxTree
Tina Fey, 2009 Golden Globe Nominees
pinterest
Tina Fey
NOMINATION: Best Actress in a Television Series-Comedy/Musical for 30 Rock

RED-CARPET STYLE: Though the comedienne feels most comfortable in conservative cuts and black dresses, earlier this year the 30 Rock star stepped out in a metallic gray Tory Burch dress, as well as this deep-purple David Meister gown (left).

OUR PICK: This Zac Posen gown has enough flare to be a standout, but falls in line with Fey's preference for safe and sophisticated looks.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage; IMaxTree
America Ferrera, 2009 Golden Globe Nominees
pinterest
America Ferrera
NOMINATION: Best Actress in a Television Series-Comedy for Ugly Betty

RED-CARPET STYLE: Ferrera shines in waist-cinching, vintage-inspired looks, like this black vintage Werle dress (left). The actress also looks to Oscar de la Renta and Diane Von Furstenberg for ladylike red-carpet ensembles.

OUR PICK: This draped Monique Lhuillier wraps at the waist, while the chiffon train gives the dress Old-Hollywood appeal.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; IMaxTree
Debra Messing, 2009 Golden Globe Nominees
pinterest
Debra Messing
NOMINATION: Best Actress in a Television Series-Comedy for The Starter Wife

RED-CARPET STYLE: The red-haired star has versatility when it comes to fashion. She shows off her feminine side in dresses like this layered Monique Lhuillier (left) and her sleeker, more classic side in gowns by Ralph Lauren.

OUR PICK: This asymmetrical, draped Versace gown will look both feminine and elegant on Messing. The purple hue also suits her fair skin and vibrant hair color.
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images; IMaxTree
Christina Applegate, 2009 Golden Globe Nominees
pinterest
Christina Applegate
NOMINATION: Best Actress in a Television Series-Comedy for Samantha Who?

RED-CARPET STYLE: The TV star loves wearing shades of blue that bring out her piercing eyes. Whether it's a bold-cobalt cocktail dress or a pale sky-hued gown (left), Applegate opts for designs with intricate details like origami folds and metallic threading.

OUR PICK: It may not be blue, but this dusty-pink Valentino gown will perfectly complement the actress's eye color and skin-tone. The draping and gathers will appeal to Applegate's affection for special construction and details.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage; IMaxTree
Mary-Louise Parker, 2009 Golden Globe Nominees
pinterest
Mary-Louise Parker
NOMINATION: Best Actress in a Television Series-Comedy for Weeds

RED-CARPET STYLE: Though she's known for wearing clean lines, Parker jazzes up her style with bright colors, like the turquoise Roberto Cavalli (left) she wore to the Emmys. She also favors the sexy designs of Dolce & Gabbana.

OUR PICK: The mermaid silhouette on this Badgley Mischka will perfectly frame Parker's lithe figure, while the bright blue color will pop against her porcelain skin.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; IMaxTree
Kyra Sedgwick, 2009 Golden Globe Nominees
pinterest
Kyra Sedgwick
NOMINATION: Best Actress in a Television Series-Drama for The Closer

RED-CARPET STYLE: The actress favors curve-hugging dresses with Old-Hollywood glitz, like this white L'Wren Scott dress (left) embroidered with diamonds.

OUR PICK: This Donna Karan gown is a softer interpretation of Sedgwick's sexy style. The crystal embellishment add sparkle to the neutral number.
Mathew Imaging/WireImage; IMaxTree
Mariska Hargitay, 2009 Golden Globe Nominees
pinterest
Mariska Hargitay
NOMINATION: Best Actress in a Television Series-Drama for Law & Order: SVU

RED-CARPET STYLE: The Golden Globe winner tends to play it safe with classic, figure-flattering silhouettes, but takes risks with bright colors-like this canary-yellow Carolina Herrera dress (left)-and bold prints.

OUR PICK: The simple floor-grazing silhouette and graphic metallic fabric of this Isaac Mizrahi dress, is the perfect combination for Hargitay.
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images; IMaxTree
