2009 Golden Globe Nominees

Meryl Streep

NOMINATION: Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama for Doubt and Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Comedy/Musical for Mamma Mia!



RED-CARPET STYLE: The veteran actress loves no-brainer classics from Prada and Donna Karan that have lots of style and no pretension. As she has said, "Once I went and got a couple of things [for awards shows] at Saks, in the basement, on sale."



OUR PICK: This Carolina Herrera gown was made for an award-winning moment. The understated black and white color combination is chic, while the cut is elegant and age appropriate.