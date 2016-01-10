The 19 Most Inspiring Quotes from This Year’s Golden Globes Nominees

Nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama for Mr. Robot

“This [show] is so relevant to what is happening, especially the idea of this tension between great connectivity and great loneliness,” Malek said at a screening for the series in August 2015. “Are these things driving us apart? Is being on Facebook actually allowing us to access human beings in a more connected way? Or is it distancing us? […] As enthralling and engaging as this show is, and as special and entertaining as it is and keeps your mind bending, it is also addressing things that we all have gripes with and maybe hopefully calling us to some sort of social action.”