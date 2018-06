4 of 11 Courtesy Everett Collection

4. ALL THE TIES



Ties mean more winners and a sharing of the wealth. And there have been many ties at the Globes. In 1960, for example, Some Like It Hot tied with Porgy and Bess in the Best Comedy/Musical category. In 1979, Ellen Burstyn (in Same Time, Next Year) tied with Maggie Smith (in California Suite) for Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical. In 1989, there was even a three-way tie: Shirley MacLaine (in Madame Sousatzka), Sigourney Weaver (in Gorillas in the Mist) and Jodie Foster (in The Accused) all shared Best Actress honors.