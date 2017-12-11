What We Hope the Golden Globe Nominees Will Wear on the Red Carpet

Happy Awards Season! Now that the Golden Globe nominees have been announced, it’s officially time to start freaking out about what our favorite celebrities will wear on the red carpet. In my opinion, the Globes is the ultimate red carpet, fashionably speaking. It’s less serious than the Oscar’s and more fun than the Critics’ Choice Awards. It’s not as free wheeling as the Grammy’s, but still allows for some pizazz.

And with nominees like Issa Rae and Saoirse Ronan, we are in for a very chic treat. Here, we theorize, or maybe a better word is fantasize, on what eight nominees will wear.

Reese Witherspoon in Carolina Herrera

Getty Images, Courtesy of Carolina Herrera

Last week, I walked into the Carolina Herrera showroom, stared right at this black and white Pre-Fall gown, and informed the entire CH PR team that Reese Witherspoon just had to wear this piece to the Golden Globes. While I don’t have Reese personally on speed dial, I have a feeling she would take my advice if given the opportunity to hear it.

Saoirse Ronan in Louis Vuitton

Getty Images

Saoirse is a fashion risk taker. She loves a floral. She loves a sequin. She loves a “look.” Louis Vuitton is the perfect brand for her continue her red carpet winning streak, and I love the idea of her playing a bit with length.

Jessica Chastain in Oscar de la Renta

Getty Images

Jessica Chastain can go from sexy bombshell to fairy tale princess in one outfit change. This Oscar de la Renta dress has the best of both worlds: It’s sassy and sheer, but also sparkly and fun.

Mary J. Blige in Zuhair Murad

Getty Images

Mary J. Blige. Mary J. Blige. Mary J. Blige. You look freaking amazing. The fact that you’ll be at the Golden Globes? That’s just a fashion treat for us. We know you love a high slit sexy moment, which is why we are undoubtedly putting you in Zuhair Murad.

Katherine Langford in Ralph & Russo

Getty Images

Katherine Langford oscillates from buttoned up and sophisticated to flirty and fun, depending on the night. For the Globes, arguably her biggest carpet yet, we expect her to make a big statement in something sparkly and show-stopping, like this Ralph & Russo number (which BTW looks like it was made FOR Jennifer Lopez).

Issa Rae in Brandon Maxwell

Getty Images

Issa. Rae. In. Brandon. Maxwell. Pink. Bye.

Meryl Streep in Armani Prive

Getty Images

Listen, Meryl could wear anything and win. But in this printed Armani suit? Forget about it.

Emma Stone in Chanel Haute Couture

Getty Images

If your name is Emma Stone and you are nominated for a Golden Globe, you will be wearing Chanel. And it will be couture.