The event turned out to be a meeting of the vampire franchises-Anna Kendrick mingled with Twilight Saga co-star Kellan Lutz, while The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev and Kayla Ewell kicked up their heels to the tunes on the outside patio and Alexander Skarsgaard grabbed a cocktail with his True Blood crew. "My friend used to work in the office of the HFPA, so I was on the outside hearing about the Golden Globes for years. I'm really excited for this year," said Kendrick (in Catherin Malandrino), who might score a nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed flick Up In The Air.