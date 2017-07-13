The Game of Thrones Cast Brought the Heat to the Icy Blue Carpet at the Season 7 Premiere

Ahead of the Game of Thrones season 7 premiere, the cast took to the blue carpet on Wednesday night to toast the momentous occasion in Los Angeles. Though a few notable faces were missing, like Emilia Clarke and Lena Headey, there was no shortage of gorgeous ensembles from the rest of the GoT crew.

It was date night for Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, with Mr. Jon Snow in an expertly-tailored Dolce & Gabbana suit, while Leslie slipped on a head-turning Erdem gown. Nathalie Emmanuel won the night by literally wearing Vivienne Westwood's face on her strapless dress, though her chic updo and red lips were the true statement makers.

It was all about decadence for Sophie Turner, as she continued her love for Louis Vuitton in a shimmery frock. "I just kind of love this dress," Turner said of her fashion choice for the evening. "It’s summery. It’s not really Game of Thrones at all. Maybe that’s why I decided I wanted something completely different."

And Turner's hair was noticeably back to her signature red after rocking platinum blonde for quite some time. "It feels empowering," she said. "I feel like myself again. It’s interesting, I’m a blonde naturally, but all of a sudden, I’m back to red and I’m suddenly like, ‘Oh, Sophie’s back.’”

Below, check out more of our favorite looks from the show's L.A. premiere.

—with reporting by Brandi Fowler.