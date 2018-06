Film Independent's Spirit Awards

Leading ladies Maria Bello (in Calvin Klein) and Felicity Huffman mingled backstage before fulfilling their duties as presenters. Bello, for one refused to pick favorites from the list of nominees. "A lot of these guys are first time filmmakers. It took a lot to make their films-they had passion and really had to believe in it for years. I’m rooting for everybody here!" said the actress. Another reason to celebrate? "It’s a great excuse to drink champagne in the middle of the day," Bello joked.