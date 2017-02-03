All the Glamorous Looks from the Fifty Shades Darker L.A. Premiere

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, which means Fifty Shades Darker will be hitting theaters in a number of days! We expected dark romance to be on the style agenda for the film's Los Angeles premiere, but we were both surprised and delighted to see just the opposite.

Dakota Johnson took the plunge in a blush pink Valentino gown with a low-cut neckline. We could definitely see Anastasia Steele wearing this by the way. The look was absolutely glamorous and effortless. The actress pulled her hair back to let her stunning gown play centerstage and kept her makeup and accessories pared-down. When you're a natural beauty, you don't need much to look this flawless.

The man of the night, Jamie Dornan matched his co-star in a suit also from the iconic Italian fashion house. His look was definitely in the darker realm, but no less classic. An expertly tailored navy duo and a striped tie were his choices for the occasion. Totally swoon-worthy.

Like her character in the film, Rita Ora oozed decadence and glamour. Her Giambattista Valli beaut had a head-turning train that had all eyes on her. We loved the one-shoulder silhouette and shorter hemline of the frock, which showed off the America's Next Top Model host's toned legs. A romantic pony and glowing skin completed her statement-making ensemble.

We'll take any Kim Basinger style moment we can get: she's an icon after all. Her asymmetric shoulder gown was the epitome of simple and chic. She kept her legendary tresses low-key, echoing the classic nature of her dress.

Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters on Feb. 10.