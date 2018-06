1 of 8 AMC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Mad Men

This sexy, stylized show has sparked renewed interest in the style of the 1960s, but the authenticity of the characters' looks goes far beyond pencil skirts and bullet bras. Retro looks like Betty's constructed updos and Joan's sensual matte red lips garnered the show's beauty team Emmy noms for Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series, and Oustanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic).