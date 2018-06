Top Fashion Trends

5 of 7 Jordan Strauss/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Pale Sparkle

Cat Deeley

Like her golden locks, metallic embroidery cascaded down Cat Deeley’s Monique Lhuillier confection



Julianna Margulies

Julianna Margulies kept her jewelry minimal and let her icy Armani Prive column do most of the shining!



Christina Hendricks

Strategically placed crystals kept all eyes on Christina Hendricks’s curves.