Both Sydney Sweeney and Elle Fanning Channeled a Famous Audrey Hepburn Look at the 2022 Emmy Awards

Sometimes, when celebrities hit the red carpet at major events, we get the feeling we've seen their look before...not just on the runway but at some point in fashion history, like in a beloved film or TV show. That's exactly what happened at the 2022 Emmys when both Sydney Sweeney and Elle Fanning stepped out in layered gowns reminiscent of one of Old Hollywood's most iconic heroines. While both Fanning and Sweeney looked stunning in their own right, the stars (and their ensembles) brought back memories of Audrey Hepburn, who wore a similar dress in the 1954 movie Sabrina.

It's not out of character for these nominees to choose designs that reference a fashion legend — both have a history of channeling Old Hollywood on the red carpet. Sweeney, whose look was from Oscar de la Renta, has worn her fair share of vintage-inspired pieces as of late, while Fanning revealed that her dress, made by The Great's costume designer Sharon Long, was inspired by Edith Head's designs — who, yes, was the costume designer from Sabrina.

Each of these Emmys dresses was a unique and one-of-a-kind tribute to the original Hepburn look, thanks to pops of pink and metallic details, and they no doubt will go down in history as some of the best of the night.