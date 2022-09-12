Sydney Sweeney's 2022 Emmys Dress Gave Ice Princess

After a jam-packed year filled with hit show after hit show, Sydney Sweeney has arrived at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, ready to (hopefully) accept her first award from the Television Academy.

The actress stunned in a light gray, scoop-neck column gown from Oscar de la Renta embroidered with sparkly floral details. A voluminous train was fastened to her lower back and ballooned out around her. Sweeney accessorized with five-carat (each!) diamond drop earrings from Fred Leighton. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in gentle waves, and she opted for a simple no-makeup, makeup look with thick lashes and peach lips.

Sweeney is nominated for two Emmys tonight in the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie categories for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, respectively. These are the actress's first nominations, though her co-star Zendaya took home the award for Lead Actress - Drama Series in 2020.

After the 2022 nominations were announced, Sweeney gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at a teary-eyed call with her mom. "What a morning! thank you so much to the @televisionacad for my emmy nominations!" she wrote alongside the post. "It's an honor to know that both Olivia and Cassie have connected with so many. I'm so proud of both these shows and grateful to everybody that's been apart of them. But most importantly mom, I love you, we did it through the ups and downs!🥺♥️🥰 thank you thank you!!"