Swag Suites

Allison Janney & Paula Abdul

THE SUITE GBK Productions Emmy Lounge, held in the penthouse suite at the Hotel Sofitel in L.A.



THE GOODS Manicures and pedicures by Gelousy Gel Nail Systems and microdermabrasion treatments by Laser Away were offered to guests on the patio. "I am loving those 24-karat-gold phones," remarked Emmy nominee Janney of the gold-plated Nokia cell phones. Stars also had a choice of many other items, including shoes by Richard Tyler and Oscar de la Renta and a trip to the Karisma Resort in Mexico.



-Karen Levy