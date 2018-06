Stars at the Emmys Gift Suites

6 of 13 Michael Buckner/Getty

Rebecca Gayheart

Hearts on Fire, together with the Environmental Media Association, assembled some of Hollywood's most eco-conscious vendors to celebrate Emmys season while raising awareness about green living. "I got some Kasil jeans!" said Rebecca Gayheart, who will attend Sunday's ceremony with her steamy husband, Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane. "They have all sorts of fun stuff here and I always find one thing that I end up loving." In addition to the denim, products from Cargo cosmetics, Chinese laundry and Peligrosa filled the gift bags, while Medi Spas and Warren Tricomi offered their services.