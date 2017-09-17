Behold: All the Sparkly Dresses From the 2017 Emmys

Calling all sparkle enthusiasts (we know you’re out there): The 2017 Emmy Awards is here, and it’s nothing short of sparkly beyond logic. Which, hey, makes sense, considering 1. It’s the Emmys and 2. Glitter looks practically ruled the New York Fashion Week runways (we’re citing Oscar de la Renta’s sequinned “paint splatter” looks and Bella Hadid in that nearly nipple-baring gown at Michael Kors). But, you know, don’t just take our word for it. See all the red carpet glitz for yourself.

From Lavern Cox owning it in a skin-tight Naeem Kahn gown to Tracee Ellis Ross setting the bar high in a glittering (and feathered!) Chanel Haute Couture gown (which, TBH, probably has more sequins than there are stars in the sky), scroll through to see which stars turned up at the 2017 Emmy Awards in glimmering gowns.

