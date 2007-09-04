Sneak Peek: Emmys Governors Ball

THE EVENT 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Governors Ball at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
THE GUEST LIST Emmy nominees, presenters and ceremony guests were invited. Plans call for accommodating 2,800 people over the course of the evening.
THE THEME "Moonlight & Romance." As guests enter the room, they'll be swept away into a lush garden complete with four enchanting oak trees and hanging crystal chandeliers. Guests will dine and dance under a cobalt-blue silk sky adorned with stars and a full moon in the center of the room. -Marsha McGregor
Marsha McGregor
THE FLOWERS Mark Held, co-owner of Mark's Garden in Los Angeles, will create floral centerpieces for the event (shown left) that have a "1950s, midcentury feel." He'll use 30,000 light and hot pink roses, flown in from South America, and pink hydrangeas from Holland, all accented by black vases.
THE MUSIC Trumpeter Ray Anthony and his band will play big band-style tunes on a revolving platform in the center of the room. Guests will dance the night away on the black-and-white-check dance floor surrounded by fountains and floral accents.
Marsha McGregor
THE FAVORS
Each place setting will feature a brown and pink gift box by Dove Chocolate. Inside, guests will find individually wrapped chocolates, in pink and silver foil, containing special messages like "Chocolate wins every time" and "Chocolate always gets good ratings."
Time Inc. Digital Studio
THE SIGNATURE DRINK
The Grey Goose "Emmy" cocktail was created exclusively for the Governors Ball by master mixologist Nick Mautone.
THE RECIPE 1 1/2 ounces Grey Goose L'Orange vodka 1 ounce blackberry brandy 3/4 ounce lime juice 1 orange twist
Pour vodka, blackberry brandy and lime juice into cocktail shaker with ice. Stir or shake vigorously until the outside of the shaker is frosted and beaded with sweat. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with an orange twist.
Robert Grimm
THE MENU
The menu was created by famed Patina chef Joachim Splichal.
First Course Stuffed avocado with shrimp, crab and sprouting salad
Dessert Milk-chocolate mousse, made with Dove chocolate, soft caramel and fresh banana crÃ¨me
Time Inc. Digital Studio
1 of
6
1 of 5Marsha McGregor
2 of 5Marsha McGregor
3 of 5Time Inc. Digital Studio
4 of 5Robert Grimm
5 of 5Time Inc. Digital Studio
