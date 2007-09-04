Sneak Peek: Emmys Governors Ball

Sep 04, 2007 @ 7:10 pm
THE EVENT 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Governors Ball at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

THE GUEST LIST Emmy nominees, presenters and ceremony guests were invited. Plans call for accommodating 2,800 people over the course of the evening.

THE THEME "Moonlight & Romance." As guests enter the room, they'll be swept away into a lush garden complete with four enchanting oak trees and hanging crystal chandeliers. Guests will dine and dance under a cobalt-blue silk sky adorned with stars and a full moon in the center of the room.
-Marsha McGregor

THE FLOWERS Mark Held, co-owner of Mark's Garden in Los Angeles, will create floral centerpieces for the event (shown left) that have a "1950s, midcentury feel." He'll use 30,000 light and hot pink roses, flown in from South America, and pink hydrangeas from Holland, all accented by black vases.

THE MUSIC Trumpeter Ray Anthony and his band will play big band-style tunes on a revolving platform in the center of the room. Guests will dance the night away on the black-and-white-check dance floor surrounded by fountains and floral accents.
THE FAVORS

Each place setting will feature a brown and pink gift box by Dove Chocolate. Inside, guests will find individually wrapped chocolates, in pink and silver foil, containing special messages like "Chocolate wins every time" and "Chocolate always gets good ratings."
THE SIGNATURE DRINK

The Grey Goose "Emmy" cocktail was created exclusively for the Governors Ball by master mixologist Nick Mautone.

THE RECIPE
1 1/2 ounces Grey Goose L'Orange vodka
1 ounce blackberry brandy
3/4 ounce lime juice
1 orange twist

Pour vodka, blackberry brandy and lime juice into cocktail shaker with ice. Stir or shake vigorously until the outside of the shaker is frosted and beaded with sweat. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with an orange twist.
THE MENU

The menu was created by famed Patina chef Joachim Splichal.

First Course Stuffed avocado with shrimp, crab and sprouting salad

EntrÃ©e Filet of beef with mushroom tart, served with gratin of spinach and stuffed baked potatoes

Dessert Milk-chocolate mousse, made with Dove chocolate, soft caramel and fresh banana crÃ¨me
