Snake Motifs
InStyle.com
Mar 11, 2008 @ 11:34 am
Portia de Rossi
Bejeweled serpents are the latest jewelry trend to slither around famous forms. Trendsetting
Portia de Rossi
wore a sleek Azzaro gown with a dazzling choker neckline in the shape of a snake.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
WATCH OUR COMPLETE RED CARPET FASHION TRENDS WRAP-UP.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Marcia Cross
Apple, anyone? Tempting
Marcia Cross
wore a dangerous-looking Lorraine Schwartz serpent bracelet with a Georges Chakra diamante gown fit for the Garden of Eden.
Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
Queen Latifah
Red-hot
Queen Latifah
added some attitude to her formfitting crimson gown with a serpentine diamond bangle.
Chris Pizzello/AP
