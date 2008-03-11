Snake Motifs

Mar 11, 2008 @ 11:34 am
Portia de Rossi
Bejeweled serpents are the latest jewelry trend to slither around famous forms. Trendsetting Portia de Rossi wore a sleek Azzaro gown with a dazzling choker neckline in the shape of a snake.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Marcia Cross, Lorraine Schwartz, Emmys, trends, snakes
Marcia Cross
Apple, anyone? Tempting Marcia Cross wore a dangerous-looking Lorraine Schwartz serpent bracelet with a Georges Chakra diamante gown fit for the Garden of Eden.
Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
Queen Latifah, Emmys, trends, snakes
Queen Latifah
Red-hot Queen Latifah added some attitude to her formfitting crimson gown with a serpentine diamond bangle.
Chris Pizzello/AP
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO WATCH OUR COMPLETE RED CARPET FASHION TRENDS WRAP-UP.
