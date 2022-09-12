These Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Shonda Rhimes's Emmys Gown Will Leave You in Awe

We know the best Emmys dresses aren't built in a day (in fact, most take hundreds of hours to complete). However, you definitely develop a new appreciation for the design process once you see the behind-the-scenes photos of how each look is made. Take Shonda Rhimes's glamorous black gown from the 2022 Emmy Awards. Yes, it's stunning to look at on the red carpet, but watching the St. John Knits creation come together piece by piece makes it extra-impressive.

"We have always had a great relationship with St. John and we were excited about collaborating with them as they designed Shonda's Emmy look," Rhimes's stylist, Dana Asher-Levin, shared with InStyle via email. "It was amazing working with St. John throughout this experience and they took great care in listening to mine and Shonda's vision for her dress."

Asher-Levin says that the main goal for the night was a look that combined "comfort, simplicity, and understated elegance" and St. John totally nailed it.

"The structure and detail that went into this dress was amazing," she tells us, referring to the top of the gown. "While St. John is widely known as a knitwear company, you rarely see knit gowns that are full and flowy."

In the behind-the-scenes shots, we can see that part of what made the piece so voluminous was a layer of tulle, which gave it that gorgeous billowing effect.

"One of Shonda's favorite elements of the dress is the sense of movement it creates," adds Asher-Levin.

Of course, Rhimes wasn't the only one who went super-glam for the 2022 Emmys. See more of our favorite looks from the red carpet.