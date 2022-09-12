Selena Gomez Was Dripping in Elegance at the 2022 Emmys

Selena Gomez just touched down at the 2022 Emmy Awards. And it's no mystery — the actress, repping her Hulu show Only Murders in the Building, is dressed to kill.

The star wore a white Rotate sequined halter-neck column dress, which she paired with green fringe-and-diamond drop earrings that matched her vibrant nails and blingy ring. Her dark hair was pulled into a deeply parted updo, and she opted for a simple glamour look with a glossy lip.

OMITB is up for 17 awards tonight, including Outstanding Comedy series, which would make Gomez, an executive producer on the show, the second ever Latina to win for producing. This also marks the actress's first nomination. Her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin are both nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series categories, along with Nathan Lane and Jane Lynch who received nods for their guest appearances. Lane has already taken home the trophy.

During the show, the star got up on stage to present an award with her colleagues, and the trio delivered their signature schtick that's become beloved by the show's fans. Martin and Short ragged on each other while Gomez stood there in mock-bewilderment. She eventually cut in to compliment her co-stars — Short echoed that sentiment and then Martin teasingly announced the nominees.

Getty Images

Gomez previously joked to Vanity Fair about the wisdom she's gained from her co-stars saying, "What I've learned is to be more snarky with my jokes. I think I have a little more bite now. I will make a small dig, and Marty will look at me, and say, 'I showed her that. I taught her well.'"

"I'm always hoping that I can keep up with them," she continued. "The goal is to always just try to make a joke, and I do ask if they think something is funny, and if they don't, they are honest with me. It's actually really nice. I do feel like I get to learn a lot."