'Scandal' Fashion Credits: All the Details on What the Stars Wore

In the episode, titled "Dog-Whistle Politics," Olivia kept her wardrobe on the casual side while still holed up at home, wearing a simple gray tee from Crown Jewel, J Brand jeans, and Burberry boots. She topped her look with another oversized cardigan, this time a black and white one from St. John. "For the bulk of the episode, she's wearing jeans and a tee," Paolo explains. "But at the end when Fitz comes to pick her up and takes her on a date, she throws the cardigan on. She needed to be a little more 'Olivia Pope' as she went down the hallway to leave."