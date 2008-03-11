This year, the high-gloss trend on everyone's hips was shining satin. Heroes star Ali Larter was simply glamorous in a crimson silk gown by Reem Acra; the gleaming fabric flowed from a strapless bodice.
Draped sleeves revealed the silky shoulders of Rebecca Gayheart; the actress was goddess-like in her Grecian-inspired navy gown by Carlos Miele.
Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
Kate Walsh
Private Practice star Kate Walsh exuded 30's glamour in a bias-cut satin gown from Pamela Dennis. The redhead finished her look with Neil Lane gems.
Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
Minnie Driver
The Riches lead Minnie Driver draped her curves in a canary-yellow satin dress by Donna Karan. A criss-cross neckline drew focus to her narrow waist.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Chris Pizzello/AP
Ali Larter
