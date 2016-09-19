See Sarah Hyland's Exclusive 2016 Emmys Photo Diary

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland has been attending the Emmys ever since ABC’s hit comedy was first nominated in 2010—and with a steady stream of nods for the show year after year, the 25-year-old star has become a pro at prepping for television’s biggest night. This year, she took InStyle along for the ride—from getting glam to hitting the red carpet in a show-stopping Monique Lhuillier bodice-and-pants ensemble. Hyland's inspo for the look? “My fantastic stylist, Brad Goreski, and I wanted to bring a really classy look to the Emmys that’s a bit different, but still traditional and dramatic,” Hyland told InStyle earlier today. “It was a bit of a half-gown and trouser moment, and I loved it.”

Other than hitting the red carpet, Hyland's highlight of the night was celebrating Mr. Robot star Rami Malek’s win for Lead Actor in a Drama Series. “He’s a dear friend of mine, and I was over-the-moon happy for him,” said Hyland. “He’s so deserving of it, but that’s a very tough category and I was so, so happy for him.”

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Another of Hyland’s favorite moments came later on in the evening, well after the ceremony had ended. “I accidentally bumped into one of Matt Damon’s friends at Jimmy Kimmel’s party, and this woman said I should go up to Matt Damon and say that my grandfather invented cardboard,” said Hyland. “I asked if it was a dare, and she said yes—and I don’t take dares very lightly. So I waited for Matt Damon to be done talking—with my friend Rami, actually—and I went up to him and said, ‘Just so you know, my grandfather invented cardboard.’ He thought it was funny, so that was the first time I met Matt Damon. And I think I like them apples.”

Scroll down to see more of Hyland’s night in her exclusive photo diary for InStyle.