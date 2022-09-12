Sandra Oh's Smoky Eye and Flawless Skin Is a Lesson in Rock 'n' Roll Glamour

According to the internet, a beauty vibe shift is coming: aspirational minimalist makeup is starting to come across as tired, while smudgy, effortless punk-inspired eye makeup is back. If TikTok and fashion runways aren't enough proof, let Sandra Oh's 2022 Emmys makeup look convince you.

The Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series nominee wore a rock 'n' roll-inspired smoky eye with roesy-brown lip that was on theme with her violet sequined Rodarte suit and wavy lob.

"To complement the bright rock 'n' roll style of her Rodarte suit, we created a smoky yet effortless look," the star's makeup artist Emily Cheng exclusively tells InStyle. "Focusing on the eyes and a flawless base was key. Lashes were also a focal point for this look as we aimed to create smokiness on the eyes while keeping product minimal to avoid it from looking too heavy."

While you don't need to be too precious when creating a smoky eye look, the right products are key for achieving a complimentary base. Cheng says she's a fan of using cream-based products to achieve skin-like texture.

"I always keep the base as light as possible and only apply coverage where need be," Cheng shares. The makeup artist used a Beautyblender to apply all of Oh's complexion products because it guarantees a seamless look. "The Beautyblender with any cream product delivers a truly undetectable finish. Make sure the Beautyblender is wet, apply a sheer layer all over and bounce/dab on areas that need more coverage."

Courtesy of Emily Cheng

Cheng paired the tool with the brand's BOUNCE Liquid Whip Long Wear Foundation, building extra coverage where needed, then applied a soft contour with the BOUNCE Magic Fit Creamy Bronzer Highlighter Duo. "It adapts with your unique pH for personalized definition and I love that even up close it is undetectable," the makeup artist says. "It finishes the skin with the perfect amount of contour and warmth."

Oh's perfectly flushed cheeks were created with the BOUNCE Liquid Whip Cream Blush. "I love the finish of a cream blush and usually opt for something that's really pigmented like the Bounce Liquid Whip Cream Blush so I can apply a sheer layer to let the skin's natural texture show through," Cheng says. "To get a brighter pop of color, I'll do layers with a gentle blot with tissue in-between so it sets. Using a Beautyblender to bounce on the blush will also help it set and work into the skin."

Her other hack? Skip layering power overtop the blush to prevent it from fading.