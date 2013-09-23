Emmys 2013: The Spring 2014 New York Fashion Week Gowns That Made It to the Red Carpet

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; John Shearer/AP (2); Jason Merritt/Getty
Jennifer Davis
Sep 22, 2013 @ 10:00 pm

How long does it take for a runway look to make it to an awards show red carpet? In the case of this year’s Emmys only ten days! Kiernan Shipka (in Delpozo), Kerry Washington (in Marchesa), and Jessica Paré (in Oscar de la Renta) all wore dresses that appeared on the catwalk during the spring 2014 shows at New York Fashion Week (that's less than two weeks ago) with Allison Williams wearing a gown that was inspired by a look supermodel Karlie Kloss wore at the Ralph Lauren show. Talk about fast fashion! Click the photo above to see the fresh-off-the-runway dresses both at the shows and on the stars.

1 of 5 John Shearer/AP; Imaxtree

Kerry Washington

The 'Scandal' star walked the red carpet in the finale look from the Marchesa show, which she accessorized with Fred Leighton jewels, vintage Movado watch and an Edie Parker clutch.
2 of 5 John Shearer/AP; Imaxtree

Allison Williams

While the 'Girls' actress' Ralph Lauren design isn't the exact dress that Karlie Kloss modeled at the Ralph Lauren show, the striking jewel tone dress was inspired by the look.
3 of 5 Jason Merritt/Getty; Imaxtree

Jessica Paré

The actress went for the full-on Oscar de la Renta look, mimicking the exact styling as seen on the runway.
4 of 5 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Imaxtree

Kiernan Shipka

The young star went for a fresh and fun floral look that was first spotted at the Delpozo show.
5 of 5 Jeff Vespa/WireImage; Imaxtree

Julianne Hough

This sexy, sheer gown first appeared on Jenny Packham's spring 2014 runway during New York Fashion Week.

