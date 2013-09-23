Emmys 2013: The Spring 2014 New York Fashion Week Gowns That Made It to the Red Carpet

How long does it take for a runway look to make it to an awards show red carpet? In the case of this year’s Emmys only ten days! Kiernan Shipka (in Delpozo), Kerry Washington (in Marchesa), and Jessica Paré (in Oscar de la Renta) all wore dresses that appeared on the catwalk during the spring 2014 shows at New York Fashion Week (that's less than two weeks ago) with Allison Williams wearing a gown that was inspired by a look supermodel Karlie Kloss wore at the Ralph Lauren show. Talk about fast fashion! Click the photo above to see the fresh-off-the-runway dresses both at the shows and on the stars.

