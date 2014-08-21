#RocksMyWorld: Here Are Our Jewelry Predictions for the 2014 Emmy Awards

Marion Fasel
Aug 21, 2014 @ 3:01 pm

In this weekly feature, InStyle’s jewelry and watch editor Marion Fasel shares the inside scoop on the treasures that are on her radar. Look for it every Thursday on What’s Right Now, and follow Fasel on Instagram to see more gems that rock her world.

If the Oscars are the Super Bowl of jewelry, the Emmys airing Monday night are, well, let's say like the U.S. Open (an event that this year begins the same day). Similar to the way the tennis players exhibit a range of fashions on the court, television’s actresses and reality stars wear jewelry that runs the gamut from major treasures to understated personal pieces. A few celebrities—Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum—are almost guaranteed to show up in statement jewels. Think Lorraine Schwartz. While others—Kerry Washington, Tina Fey—always surprise with their jewelry choices. Take a look at our the slide show to see our best guesses at what kind of sparkle will be making its way down the red carpet Monday night.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

While Louis-Dreyfus is not well known for being a fashionista, she always looks amazing in gorgeous gowns that reveal her sensational figure and land the veteran actress on the Best Dressed list every year. As for her jewelry the leading lady of Veep's choices can be classic diamonds or creative colorful jewels that pop like the opal and diamond pieces from Irene Neuwirth she put on for 2012 Emmys. We are hoping she goes with colorful eye candy again this year.

Sofía Vergara

The comedian from Modern Family always makes serious fashion statements at the Emmys in fish-tail gowns and major jewels from her friend designer Lorraine Schwartz. For the last three years her Schwartz stunners have been major pendant earrings. We love the look, especially the pair she put on last year. If Vergara makes it a four-peat we would consider it a win.
Tina Fey

Always disarming on the red carpet with her off-the-cuff banter, Fey is simultaneously stealthily stunning. A quick-study of her red carpet style suggests she is picking her jewels after the gown. Just look at the way the vintage designs from Fred Leighton seamlessly matched the period style of her Vivienne Westwood in 2012. What will she wear this year is anybody’s guess, but we would not be surprised if the formula included Leighton again.
Kerry Washington

In Scandal, Washington is known for always wearing white ensembles. Well on the red carpet she often translates that clean style into diamond jewelry. At the Oscars this year she glowed in more than $1 million worth of Jennifer Meyer diamonds. And at the Emmy’s last year she chose a vintage diamond watch from Movado. Where she will find her diamonds this year we don’t know, but are quite certain she will shine in a girl’s best friend.
Heidi Klum

Like Sofia Vergara, Klum is a FOLS (Friend of Lorraine Schwartz). For big red carpet occasions she is rarely seen in any other jewelry designers. And why not? These are the pieces that put her looks over the top as she perfectly demonstrated at the Emmys in 2011. The only exception to Klum’s jewelry rule are the times when she turns up in Ofira who just so happens to be Lorraine Schwartz’s jewelry designing sister. One of these two jeweler designers is as good as guaranteed to be Klum’s choice for the Emmys.
Allison Williams

Girls is not the only reason Allison Williams is well on her way to becoming a household name. Her flawless red carpet style has made her a fashion favorite. When it comes to jewelry Williams has worn Fred Leighton for years. In 2012 she looked amazing in vintage bracelet, pendant earrings and a green Oscar de la Renta gown. We feel confident she will choose from New York jeweler again this year.
Lena Dunham

Surprised to see Dunham on our list of jewelry, um, girls? Well, it’s true she generally makes her style statements with fashion and minimal jewels like in 2012 when she paired Prada with Forevermark diamond studs. Dunham made our round-up because she just changed her hair from brunet to platinum blond. This kind of beauty transformation is usually followed by statement jewelry. Watch for it.
Julia Roberts

InStyle’s September cover girl is nominated for an Emmy for her extraordinary performance in HBO’s The Normal Heart. The leading lady chose jewelry from a variety of designers when she was involved in the movie awards seasons, but most of her choices were dazzling diamond pendant earrings like the Bulgari designs she put on for the Oscars. Diamond pendant earrings are as much of an odds-on favorite for her look Monday night as the possibility that the actress will walk home with the statuette. We are as eager to see her jewels as to hear her the acceptance speech.

