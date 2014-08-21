RocksMyWorld: Here Are Our Jewelry Predictions for the 2014 Emmy Awards

In this weekly feature, InStyle’s jewelry and watch editor Marion Fasel shares the inside scoop on the treasures that are on her radar. Look for it every Thursday on What’s Right Now, and follow Fasel on Instagram to see more gems that rock her world.
If the Oscars are the Super Bowl of jewelry, the Emmys airing Monday night are, well, let's say like the U.S. Open (an event that this year begins the same day). Similar to the way the tennis players exhibit a range of fashions on the court, television’s actresses and reality stars wear jewelry that runs the gamut from major treasures to understated personal pieces. A few celebrities—Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum—are almost guaranteed to show up in statement jewels. Think Lorraine Schwartz. While others—Kerry Washington, Tina Fey—always surprise with their jewelry choices. Take a look at our the slide show to see our best guesses at what kind of sparkle will be making its way down the red carpet Monday night.