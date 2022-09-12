Reese Witherspoon's High-Shine Emmys Hair Involved This Hollywood-Favorite Strengthening Oil

The 74th annual Emmy Awards have officially kicked off with a pretty epic gold carpet — and it's truly a sight to behold. There are big gowns! There are matching moments! There are stellar beauty looks — most notably, Reese Witherspoon's perfect hairstyle that's actually so easy to achieve, whether you're a hair pro or not.

Hair stylist Lona Vigi is the mastermind behind Witherspoon's picture-perfect locks for the 2022 Emmys — but the pro behind the 'do is only half the story. The other half is the Virtue products Vigi reportedly used to achieve Witherspoon's sleek, high-shine hair, which complemented her gorgeous sequin Armani Privé gown to a T. This isn't Virtue's first foray in Hollywood; celebrities like Jennifer Garner also rely on the haircare brand for camera-ready tresses.

Vigi used an impressive mix of the brand's best-selling 6-in-1 Styler and the Volumizing Primer on Witherspoon's signature blonde locks. But the hero product that gave her hair that enviable shine was the Garner-approved Healing Oil that seems to be a red carpet favorite — and for good reason.

$44; amazon.com

The strengthening oil comes in a humble 1.7-ounce bottle, but its impacts on your hair are, well, major. According to the brand, the product's unique and lightweight formula includes a blend of hydrating oils as well as Virtue's signature keratin blend that delivers shine, softness, and hydration. But that's not all: It works beyond the top layer of your locks to repair damage, strengthen strands, and protect from environmental aggressors.

Amazon shoppers who've used the product say it's "helped their hair so much," especially with texture changes caused by menopause; others mention that a little goes a long way, which means the small bottle will last you a long time. A final customer called out the product's volumizing effects, noting, "I used this last night and this morning my hair looked fuller. "I couldn't believe it."

Intrigued by this oil? Same. Shop it here, along with more of the Virtue products behind Witherspoon's glam Emmys hair, below.

$38; nordstrom.com

$19; amazon.com