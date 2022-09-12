Reese Witherspoon Wore a Navy Blue Strapless Gown Covered in Sequins to the 2022 Emmys

While Reese Witherspoon has no shortage of credentials to fill her résumé (see: award-winning actress, producer, and supermom, to name a few), the multi-hyphenate can now add queen of the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet to an already-impressive list. On Monday night, Witherspoon arrived wearing a show-stopping, sequin-covered gown.

Reese dressed the part for television's biggest night, sporting a navy blue Armani Privé high-low gown completed with a strapless neckline and a high slit. The actress accessorized the glitzy ensemble with coordinating Tiffany jewels (most notably, a jaw-dropping blue necklace) and strappy black heels, and she wore her blonde hair pin-straight parted down the middle.

Witherspoon is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her work as Bradley Jackson on the second season of the AppleTV+ series, The Morning Show. While Reese has yet to receive an Emmy as an actress, she did win an award in the Outstanding Limited Series category for working as an executive producer on HBO's Big Little Lies back in 2017.

Witherspoon recently opened up about the impact of The Morning Show when talking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this summer, where she revealed that starring and producing in the series is "a lot of hard work."

"It's one of those shows that really touches people, because I think it's really speaking to the truth about what it is to be a woman in the workplace, in particular a woman in media," she shared. "I think it's really resonating with audiences around the world."The actress then shared how she first learned about her newest Emmy nod, adding, "I was actually on an airplane and then I landed and then I got the news about the Emmy nomination. I was so thrilled, just thrilled, to see how many nominations we got for Morning Show. It's really a labor of love for all of us and we're a family. We were all very excited that our show is being acknowledged."