Red Lips

Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera
The ultimate weapon in the glamour-girl's arsenal: red lips. The songstress was dolled up in her signature pin-up look with a bright red pout and ultra-long faux lashes.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO WATCH OUR COMPLETE RED CARPET BEAUTY TRENDS WRAP-UP.
Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl
The bright cherry hue enhanced her radiant smile; her Emmy win undoubtedly helped a bit as well.
Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum
The nominee added to her retro-glam ensemble with rich, lush lips.
Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
Rashida Jones
Rashida Jones
Jones's blue-toned red hue lit up her face, while flawlessly complimenting her navy gown.
Kevin Winter/Getty
Kate Walsh
Kate Walsh
Dabbling in similar shades for hair, lips and gown can be risky. On the newlywed Walsh, it pays off.
Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
