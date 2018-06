Red Carpet Arrivals

49 of 61 WireImage

Sarah Hyland

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland wore a silver gown, which she co-designed with Georgina Chapman for Notte by Marchesa. "I drew a couple of sketches on some napkins and we sent the pictures of the napkins over to her," she told InStyle.com. "Then she counteracted with more sketches that incorporated my designs, but added her Marchesa look to it." The dress featured a flattering wrap bodice and beaded detailing on the shoulders and side. Adding further shine to the look was the star's Judith Leiber bag and her Lorraine Schwartz diamond and ruby floral earrings, platinum, diamond and ruby ring and diamond bracelet.



