Red Carpet Arrivals

Taraji P. Henson

Up for her role as Tiffany Rubin in Taken From Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story, Taraji P. Henson went for texture in an embellished Blumarine column gown from the label's Fall 2011 collection and Fred Leighton jewelry. "I just remember Halle Berry stepped out onstage and the whole audience gasped," the actress told us of her first Emmys memory. "I refer to that, I reference that. Like, "You know that time Halle showed up?""