Red Carpet Arrivals

15 of 52 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jayma Mays

"It's the perfect modern gown for the red carpet," Glee's Jayma Mays said of her trailing navy gown from Burberry Prorsum. "We wanted to keep her understated and elegant and not too 'baby's first ball,'" said her stylist Ilaria Urbinati. "We originally tried diamonds for a more retro vibe but then we fell in love with the Neil Lane necklace and decided to go a little more 'Egyptian Ann-Margret.'" The bold ram's head bracelets were also from the jeweler while her clutch was Ferragamo and her heels were Jimmy Choo.