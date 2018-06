Red Carpet Arrivals

3 of 35 Mathew Imaging/WireImage

Heidi Klum

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program nominee Heidi Klum wore a custom Marchesa gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. "I think the bigger you get in the end it’s better to go smaller," the Project Runway host said of the fitted dress. "It was hard for amp#91;the designersamp#93; to design something for me a long time ago, not knowing where I'm going or what I'm going to grow into," she admitted.