Red Carpet Arrivals

2 of 31 Mathew Imaging/WireImage

Debra Messing

"I think it might be my 10th time [at the Emmys]," said Debra Messing, who stunned in a dramatic midnight gown by Monique Lhuillier and diamond fan pendant earrings by jeweler Fred Leighton. "I'm not nominated and I'm not presenting. My husband is nominated, so it's the best possible way to be here."



Vote for your favorite Emmy dress now!