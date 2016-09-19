Recreate Kerry Washington's Fierce Emmys Hair Do

We can't deny that Kerry Washington's best accessory may have been her baby bump but her show stopping strands definitely came in as a runner up. To contrast her body hugging Brandon Maxwell gown, hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, went for tons of volume in the Scandal star's hair. "It's a great balance of her hair against the dress and baby bump," says Sturdivant-Drew.

First, prep strands with a conditioning mask (Sturdivant-Drew used Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recover Mask, $6; walmart.com). "It leaves the hair soft and prevents frizz," says she. After rinsing, she created a middle part and dryed the actress's strands on the medium setting on a hair dryer. While too much air flow could make hair sleek, a lower setting "adds volume and makes the hair swell," says Sturdivant-Drew. She then clipped in hair extensions for extra volume and softly curled a few pieces for added texture. For the finishing touch, she used a paddle brush ($5; target.com) and raked it through strands, it helps create undone texture, says Sturdivant Drew.