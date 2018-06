The Prettiest Hair and Makeup

7 of 9 Gregg DeGuire/PictureGroup

Julie Bowen: Sleekest Ponytail

How best to play-up a plunging neckline? As Julie Bowen sees it, a sleek side ponytail. Her version is extra-tight, ultra-low and downright sexy. (Just like her Oscar de la Renta gown!) Hairstylist Jill Crosby built volume with a T3 Featherweight Luxe hair dryer and round brush. “The dryer gave her a lot of fullness at the root, which is important to the overall look,” explained Crosby. (That’s why the ponytail is slick, but not lifeless or flat.) She then straightened the hair to the end, leaving out the sections closest to the scalp. “I tied the ponytail off center just enough so it would fall around her shoulder.”