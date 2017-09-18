The Most Politically Charged Celebrity Moments from the 2017 Emmys

This year's Emmys in a word? Political. With Stephen Colbert hosting, and Saturday Night Live and The Handmaid's Tale up for multiple nominations, it was bound to be from the get go, but even so, we were treated to a night where celebrities got particularly candid about politics.

Whether it was Stephen Colbert kicking off the night with jokes about President Donald Trump, or the women from 9 to 5 talking about refusing to be controlled by sexist bigots, the stars of the 69th Emmy Awards held nothing back.

We've rounded up some of the most politically charged celebrity moments from this year's Emmys below. Buckle up before scrolling through—they'll likely be discussed for a long time to come.