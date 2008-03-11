Pinned-Up Hair

No need to commit to a bob when you can just fake it. By folding the hair under and pinning it up, the illusion of a cropped coif is achieved. Mrs. Parker keeps it pinned up in back and lets loose in front.
Red-Carpet Hair: Try on your favorite star styles
Gilbert Flores/Celebrity
Sandra Oh
Face-framing curls add bouncy shape to Oh's faux bob
Red-Carpet Hair: Try on your favorite star styles
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Ellen Pompeo
The Grey's Anatomy star tucks her ends in and carries off extra height on top.
Red-Carpet Hair: Try on your favorite star styles
Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
1 of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
Rebecca Romijn
Romijn's long locks look fresh in this non-commital short 'do.
No need to commit to a bob when you can just fake it. By folding the hair under and pinning it up, the illusion of a cropped coif is achieved. Mrs. Parker keeps it pinned up in back and lets loose in front.
Red-Carpet Hair: Try on your favorite star styles
3 of 4Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Sandra Oh
Face-framing curls add bouncy shape to Oh's faux bob
Red-Carpet Hair: Try on your favorite star styles
Advertisement
4 of 4Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
Ellen Pompeo
The Grey's Anatomy star tucks her ends in and carries off extra height on top.
Red-Carpet Hair: Try on your favorite star styles
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.