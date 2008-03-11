Pinned-Up Hair

Mar 11, 2008 @ 2:35 pm
Rebecca Romijn
Rebecca Romijn
Romijn's long locks look fresh in this non-commital short 'do.

Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria
No need to commit to a bob when you can just fake it. By folding the hair under and pinning it up, the illusion of a cropped coif is achieved. Mrs. Parker keeps it pinned up in back and lets loose in front.

Gilbert Flores/Celebrity
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh
Face-framing curls add bouncy shape to Oh's faux bob

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Ellen Pompeo
Ellen Pompeo
The Grey's Anatomy star tucks her ends in and carries off extra height on top.

Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
