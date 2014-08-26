Orange Is the New Black’s Laverne Cox Takes You Behind the Scenes: See Her Emmy Diary

Orange Is the New Black’s Laverne Cox is already our beauty idol, and she's quickly gaining ground in becoming our style idol. After last night's Emmy Awards, where she looked Aphrodite-emerging-from-the-surf gorgeous in a snow white Marc Bouwer gown, the actress generously shared her Emmy diary with InStyle for a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her glamorous day.

How did the OITNB star de-stress before the excitement started? How did her glam squad create the head-to-toe fabulous look? Which stars did she bump into at the after-party? Laverne answers all those question (and then some!) and shares an exclusive peek at her experience at the Emmys.

Read on to get all the details of her wow-worthy look, the after parties she attended, and how her glam squad made her red-carpet-ready in Laverne Cox's Emmy Diary!

1 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Emmy Night

Orange Is the New Black's Laverne Cox was a vision on the 2014 Emmy Awards red carpet. Her talent earned her an Emmy nod, but it was her sublime style that landed her on all the Best Dressed lists the next day! From her morning workout to the after-party, go behind the scenes with the flawless star as she shares her Emmy Diary with InStyle.

2 of 16 Courtesy

Morning Workout

"Working out is something I need to do more of," the busy star confessed as she hit the gym the morning of the Emmys. "It helps with de-stressing. Whenever I can start my day with a work out I have more energy and can manage the day better."

3 of 16 Courtesy

Getting the Hair Right

When Laverne's gown concept was confirmed, she decided with her hairstylist, Ursula Stephen for Motions/Epiphany Artist Group, Inc., that an updo was needed. Cox had previously never worn her hair up on the red carpet so Stephen created a style that would give the illusion of it being down. The updo featured neck-hugging tresses—created by Stephen in response to Laverne's request to be "ethereal."

4 of 16 Courtesy

The Glam Tools

Cox’s makeup artist, Deja Smith, is a part-time showgirl so she knows how to bring the glam! We got a glimpse of the glitzy palette she prepared for Cox's Emmy night.

5 of 16 Courtesy

Laverne's Look

Cox wanted an ethereal look for the Emmys that makeup artist Deja Smith achieved by using a variety of peach-toned products with pink hues. Le Mieux skincare products, Kevyn Aucoin sensual skin enhancers, and Dior blush were all integral to Cox's look.

6 of 16 Courtesy

The Gown

Cox teamed with illustrious designer Marc Bouwer to create a crisp, white draped gown with a low back and two-tiered cape train fit to embody the modern day fashion goddess he considers the actress. He designed and draped the gown directly for her statuesque form at his New York City studio.

7 of 16 Courtesy

The Shoes

Cox wears a larger-than-average size shoe so all her shoes are sourced and custom-made from Europe and elsewhere (lucky girl!). She aspires to develop and design a shoe brand that will cater all women including those who wear a size 12 and bigger. She believes all women deserve beautiful, stylish heels, flats, and boots even if they fall outside the average size range.

8 of 16 Courtesy

The Clutches

A girl's gotta have options! A table holds the full spread of unique and eye-catching clutches and minaudieres to complement Cox's diverse and unforgettable looks for Emmys and VMAs weekend. Designers include Kotur, Edie Parker, Judith Leiber, J. Mendel, Marchesa, Swarovski, Rafe, and Jill Haber.

9 of 16 Courtesy

The Gems

A beautiful sea of diamonds, platinum, gunmetal, and yellow gold curated by her stylist, Christina Pacelli, adorn a table. The bounty amounted to 100+ in sparkling karats! Laverne donned one-of-a-kind pieces throughout Emmys weekend by esteemed designers such as Fred Leighton, Neil Lane, Mouawad, David Yurman, Lynn Ban, Jennifer Fisher, Swarovski, Paul Morelli, M.C.L, Pluma, Dannijo, Jennifer Miller, Joomi Lim, Mason Stanley, Miriam Salat, Colette, Lizzie Mandler, and Nicolina Royale.

10 of 16 Courtesy

The Finishing Touches

Stylist Christina Pacelli was waiting for the right red carpet for Cox's first white moment; it became apparent during working sessions with Marc Bouwer that would be the Primetime Emmys. Pacelli then collaborated with jeweler Fred Leighton to distinguish the perfect multi-karat diamond dress clips that were sewn onto the collarbone of the gown. A matching vintage bracelet and earrings set with aquamarine ring flanked by diamonds completed the look with a dainty Swarovski clutch.

11 of 16 Courtesy

Ready for the Ball!

Bedazzled and dazzling, Cox poses in full princess regalia one last time before heading out to the red carpet.

12 of 16 Courtesy

Limo Selfie

With her smoky eye perfected, gown draped impeccably, and every hair in place, Cox snaps a calm-before-the-storm moment in her limo as she rides to the Emmys.

13 of 16 Courtesy

The Red Carpet

The statuesque beauty hits the red carpet to talk to Extra's Mario Lopez and Tracey Edmonds, giving us a glimpse of the exquisitely draped back of her fit-for-a-goddess Marc Bouwer gown.

14 of 16 Courtesy

Quick Change

After the ceremony, Laverne headed to her hotel for a quick outfit change before hitting the after parties. She may have traded draping for lace, but she still looked like a shining goddess in her shimmery Marchesa dress and clutch, Neil Lane bracelets, Paul Morelli earrings, Fred Leighton ring, and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

15 of 16 Courtesy

The After Party

Cute couple alert! Cox sidled up to a bearded Jon Hamm. Is it too much to hope that Hamm appears as a Litchfield guard next season on Orange Is the New Black?

16 of 16 Courtesy

Funny Ladies

Cox rubbed elbows with fellow comedienne Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who won her fifth Emmy (this year, for her role in Veep). "Julia Louis-Dreyfus let me hold her Emmy and was beyond a delight to meet," said Cox.

