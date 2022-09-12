Melanie Lynskey Dressed to Win in a Mint Ball Gown at the 2022 Emmys

In case you needed further proof that Melanie Lynskey is fully embracing her main character moment right now, the Yellowjackets star just arrived on the 2022 Emmy Awards gold carpet wearing a voluminous mint green ballg own from Christian Siriano with off-the-shoulder tulle details and a layered, ruffled skirt.

The actress accessorized with diamond earrings, bracelets, and a choker, as well as a sparkly clutch bag. Her dark hair was affixed into a deeply-parted updo that left one curled strand out to frame her face.

The first-time Emmy nominee is currently in the running for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work as Shauna Sheridan in the new Showtime series. While many believe the New Zealander to be the front-runner in the category, one of Lynskey's more unexpected supporters has long considered her Emmy win to be inevitable.

When talking to InStyle earlier this year, Lynskey got candid about a psychic who predicted her big break before the show was even released.

"This sounds so crazy, but I talked to a psychic, who I love, and she told me this was gonna happen," she said. "It had been months and months since we shot the [Yellowjackets] pilot, and she said, 'That show's gonna get picked up and it's gonna be really big, and you're gonna enter into a time in your career that you thought, if this didn't happen when you were 25, it was never going to happen. It's about to happen.'"